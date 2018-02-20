CPO Kupwara flags-off fish farmers for exposure tour

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Kupwara Imtiyaz Ahmad on Monday flagged-off a group of 30 progressive fish farmers for an exposure visit to National Fish Seed Farm at Manasbal under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme.

The fish farmers group was accompanied by the experts, technicians and field functionaries.

The CPO impressed upon the farmers to make best out of the tour and put the techniques learned from the tour into practice.