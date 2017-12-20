CPI(M) asks govt to regularise MGNREGA employees in J-K

Jammu: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) today demanded the Jammu and Kashmir government to regularise the contractual MGNREGA employees in the state.

The employees under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have been demanding the government to enhance their basic salary and frame job policy for them.

“We urge the government to resolve the demands of contractual employees working under MGNREGA, CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said.

We want them to be regularised at the earliest, he said.

Tarigami said that these employees were recruited as per merit still they were working on meager salary.

“Govt has no clear cut job policy for these employees due to which future of hundreds of qualified youths is at stake,” he said. (PTI)