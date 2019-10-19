CPI (M) condemns terrorist acts in Kashmir Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: CPI (M) on Friday condemned series of killings of the persons including truck driver, a labourer and two apple merchants in Kashmir valley belonging to different states of the country. In a statement issue here, Sham Parshad Kesar, Regional Secretary CPI (M) demanded enquiry in the incidents and adequate compensation for the aggrieved families.
