Cozy meetings in Srinagar versus 10-minute sessions in Jammu

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Ever since the Union Government has appointed former IB Chief Dineshwar Sharma as Special Representative to hold parleys with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, he has been frequently making statements clearly indicating his intent to interact with people having different shades of opinion.

In Srinagar, after meeting delegations, Sharma went around knocking doorsteps of several politicians and spent quality time interacting with them. There was no urgency, no time limits to wind up the discussions.

These are the same politicians, who often dabble in ‘soft separatism’ and issue statements in support of Hurriyat separatists or are seen as batting for them. These politicians have also boycotted initiatives to broker peace at the peak of unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

In contrast to this, Sharma confined himself to meeting different delegations in fixed time frame format in Jammu.

Exclusive time lines of 10- minutes each was allotted to every delegation to meet him at Jammu Convention Centre. If Dineshwar Sharma is keen on meeting all stakeholders in the State why at all a time limit of 10 minutes was fixed by the State government agencies to share their feedback with the Special Representative.

Besides, the manner in which the delegations were invited created flutter in the corridors of power after the issue of ill treatment or casual approach shown by the State Administration was highlighted by the heads of different delegations.

Barring all others, prominent Kashmiri Pandit leaders, Dr Agnishekhar and Dr Ajay Chrungoo of Panun Kashmir abstained from meeting him after they strongly resented the disrespectful manner in which the State government invited them.

In a press statement, Panun Kashmir claimed the letter of invitations were not even addressed to specific individuals or organisations and did not carry any specific mention of the issues on which the new representative of the Centre was seeking opinions in Jammu. The leaders in their press statement said, the fact that just 10 minutes time was allotted to six representatives of different organisations to speak on the burning issues of the present times and the problems in the State speaks volumes about the lack of interest in eliciting the opinion of those leaders and organisations which have been on the forefront of resistance against separatism and ‘jihad’. Even President of Bar Association, Jammu B. S Slathia raised the issue before Dineshwar Sharma and expressed his anger over the manner in which nationalist citizens in Jammu have been ill treated by the casual approach of the State government agencies.