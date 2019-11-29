Cowardly terror acts won’t deter Govt to reach out to people: CS

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Terming the killings in Hakura Anantnag as unfortunate, gruesome and inhuman, Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam on Thursday observed that such cowardly acts will not deter the efforts of the Government in reaching out to public at their doorsteps for delivery of services through various special initiatives, B2V being one of them.

“The attack on innocent persons enganged in the welfare of the people is a brutal act for which mere condemnation is not enough”, the Chief Secretary said, adding that such incidents will only strengthen the resolve of the Government to accelerate the pace of development across the Union Territory of J&K.

Expressing deep sorrow and anguish over the Killings, Chief Secretary conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls and courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

A condolence meeting was also held in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu to express grief and sorrow over the inhuman killings and solidarity with the bereaved families.

On the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, Chief Secretary has directed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to ensure that the two injured employees get the best available medical treatment.

Phase-2 of the Back to Village Programme had been launched by the Government from November 25 to 29, 2019 across the Union Territory of J&K. The Programme is in progress in 4300 Panchayats across J&K with around 5000 Officers deputed to assess the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) at the grassroots level besides impact of various flagship programmes and welfare schemes which will help to come up with specific interventions to make the village life better in terms of improved amenities and facilities.

After the conclusion of the B2V Programme in Panchayat Halqa Hakura A & B on November 26, 2019, a grenade was hurled by the terrorists followed by indiscriminate firing in which Syed Mohammad Rafi, Sarpanch, Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, Junior Agriculture Extension Officer, Manzoor Ahamad Parray, employee of the Irrigation Department and Peer Noorudin Shah, employee of the Rural Development Department sustained injuries. However, Syed Mohammad Rafi, Sarpanch and Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, Junior Agriculture Extension Officer succumbed to injuries at District Hospital Anantnag. Police has registered a case in Police Station Anantnag. Investigation has been taken up and manhunt launched to nab the perpetrators responsible for this dastardly act.

Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, Junior Agriculture Extension Officer of SK Colony Anantnag is survived by wife, two daughters and a son pursuing professional degree courses. Syed Mohammad Rafi, Sarpanch is survived by two wives, mother, six children and a deaf and dumb brother.