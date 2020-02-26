COVID-19: Union Health Ministry issues fresh travel Advisory

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, has issued a fresh advisory asking Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy.

“In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 being reported from other countries, besides the travel advisories issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, the Indians are advised to refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy, people coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since 10th February 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India,” the Ministry has informed. “For any technical queries, people can contact on 24*7 Health Ministry Control Room Helpline +91-11-23978046 or e.mail at ncov2019@gmail.com,” it added.