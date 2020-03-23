COVID-19: Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC imposed in Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Government has issued various orders/advisories to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory. In continuation of previous orders/advisories District Magistrate, Samba, Rohit Khujuria on Monday imposed restrictions on the movement of public in a group of 3 or more in order to prevent the public from thronging in the markets, public places and roads.

He ordered that all government employees performing duties under essential services departments are exempted from any kind of restrictions, their photo ID-cards be treated as permissions to attend their duties and funeral processions are also exempted from these restrictions.

In order to regulate the presence of the general public in the markets, it is ordered that people can visit the markets in the morning from 8 AM to 10 AM (2 hours) and in the evening from 5 PM to 6:30 PM (1:30 hours) for purchasing essential commodities.