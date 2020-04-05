COVID-19: Modi to chair council of ministers’ meet on Monday, cabinet meeting on Tuesday

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, a meeting of the council of ministers will be held on Monday via a video-conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is perhaps for the first time in the history of the country that a council of ministers’ meeting will be held via video-conference.

The council of ministers’ meeting will be followed by a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Both meetings will be chaired by the prime minister, sources said.

This will also be the first meeting of the council of ministers after the prime minister announced the 21-day lockdown from March 24.

According to the sources, the meetings will deliberate upon tackling COVID-19 and making the lockdown effective.

Discussions will also be held on a better implementation of the steps taken by the government to address the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus.