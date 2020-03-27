COVID-19: DM inspects availability of essential commodities, reviews implementation of restrictions

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In order to take a firsthand appraisal of availability of essential commodities in town and to check the complaints of overcharging by some traders, a team of district administration Rajouri on Thursday visited the old town. The team also reviewed the implementation of the restriction in the town.

Team was headed by District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh alongwith Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Chandan Kohli, Additional Superintendent of Police Liaqat Choudhary, District Panchayat Officer Abdul Khabir, besides other senior officers.

The officers interacted with the traders running their business establishments of essential commodities and asked them to display a rate list in front of shops so that customers can be fully clear about the price of commodities.

The traders were also directed to ensure customers maintain necessary social distance. He stressed to avoid any kind of gathering and said that maintaining social distance can largely help to combat the virus.

The DM also appealed to the people to cooperate with administration and follow the 21 days Nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister religiously by staying at home, maintaining social distancing and not venturing out on roads and streets.

Later, the DM also visited Manjakote to review the arrangements being put in place for the Quarantine centres established in Manjakote.