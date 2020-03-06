COVID-19: Div Com reviews preventive measures

State Times News

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preventive measures for Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat which are put in place by line departments in the valley.

The meeting was informed that isolation wards have been earmarked in each district hospitals, SKIMS and other Health institutions. Maternity Home, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar has already been designated as isolation hospital for strict quarantine with every facility put in place. Apart from early assistance, Microbiology Department of Govt Medical College Srinagar will also provide staff and logistics for carrying out sample collection of suspected cases.

Five Coronavirus help desks equipped with doctors, paramedical staff, Infra-red thermometers, viral kits, personal protection gears, special ambulances and other equipments have been established at Srinagar Airport for screening of passengers and tourists which are arriving daily by air to Srinagar. Screening Camps have also been established at various places on National Highway.

It was further informed that daily surveillance of Respiratory Tract Infection cases is being conducted across the Kashmir division, besides, in OPD of all Health Institutions of the valley.

Rapid Response Teams (RRT) are in place in every district, samples are being collected, data analyzed and cluster cases are being investigated besides, taking other necessary measures on ground round the clock.

The Meeting was further informed that there is no need to panic and Health institutions are ready to tackle any exigency.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Private Hospitals to set up isolation wards immediately with all necessary facilities and share real time information with Director Health services and district administration of any suspected case.

All Hoteliers, House Boat owners and transporters were directed to share the ‘ill health’ profile of outsiders, if any, immediately to the nearby health institution.

Health authorities were asked to launch awareness campaign to inform masses about precautionary measures they need to take against Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Div Com asked concerned officers, private Hospitals, Hoteliers and House Boat owners to adopt collective approach against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Sameer Mattoo, representatives of private hospitals, Hoteliers and other concerned officials attended the meeting.