Courts to observe summer vacations from June 10

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K High Court will remain closed for summer vacations from June 10 to June 28, 2019 (Both days inclusive).

The information to this regard was given through a notification issued by State High Court here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Registrar General Sanjay Dhar issued order regarding summer vacations for Trial Court Jammu Division with effect from June 10, 2019 to June 24, 2019 (Both days inclusive).

The order reads, “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Subordinate Courts of Jammu Province excluding the courts located at Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Doda, Batote, Gool, Bani, Banihal and Ukhral, shall observe 15 days summer vacations with effect from June 10, 2019 to June 24, 2019 (Both days inclusive).

Registrar General Sanjay Dhar also asked the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of all the Districts to make suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacations in the areas within their respective jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Gita Mittal nominated Vacations Judge for the period of Summer Vacation.

According to the order, Justice Sindhu Sharma has been nominated as Vacation Judge from June 17, 2019 to June 21, 2019 (both day inclusive) and Justice Rashid Ali Dar as Vacation Judge from June 24, 2019 to June 28, 2019 (both days inclusive) for Jammu Division whereas Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta has been nominated as Vacation Judge from June 17, 2019 to June 21, 2019 (both days inclusive) and Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Vacation Judge from June 24, 2019 to June 28, 2019 (both days inclusive) for Srinagar Division.

Meanwhile, in another order issued by Principal Sessions Judge Jammu Vinod Chatterji Koul, Y.P Kotwal 1st Additional Sessions Judge Jammu will be Vacation Sessions Judge from June 10, 2019 to June 13, 2019, Tahir Kurshid Raina Additional Sessions Judge Jammu will be Vacation Sessions Judge from June 14, 2019 to June 18, 2019, Subash Gupta 3rd Additional Sessions Jammu will be Vacation Sessions Judge from June 19, 2019 to June 22, 2019 and Virender Singh Bhou 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu will be Vacation Sessions Judge from June 22, 2019 to June 24, 2019.

According to another order issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu, Prem Sagar City Jammu will be the Duty Magistrate from June 10, 2019 to June 14, 2019, Jeevan Kumar 2nd Additional Munsiff Jammu will be Duty Magistrate from June 15, 2019 to June 18, 2019 and Samriti Sharma Sub-Registrar Jammu will be Duty Magistrate Jammu from June 20, 2019 to June 24, 2019.