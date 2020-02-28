Courts should be first, not last resort for seeking justice: CJ Mittal

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal on Thursday said that for seeking justice, courts should be first, not last resort.

While interacting with the district judicial officers, she said that people are fearful of coming to the courts since they are ignorant of the formalities but the legal aid mechanism should be there to guide the people.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudary, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Adnan Syed and other concerned were present.

On the occasion, Justice Mittal asked the officials to make use of Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex to ensure a safe and comfortable environment to vulnerable witnesses including victims of child sexual violence, witnesses of dangerous crimes and others.

Urging for need to generate awareness among people about their rights, particularly women and children – the vulnerable section of the society, she said that such awareness will go a long way in providing justice to the suppressed and oppressed sections of the society.

Justice Mittal stressed for establishing separate child friendly Court rooms in all the district courts of the J&K UT. She urged the officers to use latest tools including software, video conferencing for swift disposal of cases to avoid pendency.

Chief Justice maintained that environmental degradation and sexual violence has proliferated across the borders in all its forms and society need to be sensitized about these issues before it becomes endemic.

She also sought suggestions regarding judicial matters from District Judges, Chief Judicial Magistrates and Munsifs and apprised the District Commissioner about various issues being faced by the court including lack of ambulances to tackle medical emergencies.

Matters regarding traffic congestion outside court premises, functionality of crèche for children of female advocates and plantation of trees in court premises were also discussed on the occasion.

Justice Mittal visited Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre, where a day-long training cum refresher course for panel lawyers and para legal volunteers was being conducted on fundamental rights.

The course was organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar.