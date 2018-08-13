Courts’ security: DB grants 3 weeks to file compliance report on release of funds

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Monday granted last and final opportunity of three weeks for filing the compliance report on the steps taken by the Planning Department for making available the requisite funds to ensure adequate security in the Court Complex.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Sumit Nayyar regarding security of High Court Jammu Division as well as District Court Jammu.

The DB observed that by virtue of order dated June 5, 2018, the Principal Secretary, Planning Department was directed to formally grant approval for the balance amount of the projected cost of Rs. 627.38 lakh for construction of boundary walls, installation of CCTV cameras as also the construction of guard rooms. “Raman Sharma Deputy Advocate General (Dy. AG) appearing on behalf of the respondents has been granted another opportunity by virtue of order dated July 11, 2018 to do the needful. However, no response is forthcoming on the decision taken by the Planning Department”, the court said while giving the final opportunity in this regard.

The DB also observed that by virtue of aforesaid order, this Court had highlighted the importance of fitting the lift of the High Court Complex with an Auto Rescue Device (ARD), which would enable the lift, in case of power failure, to reach the next immediate floor and automatically opens the door, so that the occupants can make an exit. The Dy. AG had assured the Court that this issue had already been taken up with the concerned for approval and release of funds and that the needful shall be done within a period of two weeks but nothing has been done in this regard.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi appearing for the PIL submitted that the aforesaid device does no cost much and in any case, having assured the Court that the needful shall be done within four weeks, nothing appears to have been done in the matter.

Upon this, Division Bench directed Dy. AG to file a fresh status report on the issue positively within three weeks. DB also directed Chief Engineer Mechanical Division Wing shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing.

With regard to the installation of Baggage X-ray Machines, the Registrar General was to allocate a suitable space for installation of such machines, which was to be done in consultation with the Principal District Judge, Jammu and the Officer Incharge of the Security of the Court Premises but no status report has been received till date. Upon this, Division Bench directed Registrar General, J&K High Court shall file a status report with regard to compliance of the directions passed vide aforesaid order within three weeks.

Considering the matter of haphazard parking in court complex, the DB observed that although adequate parking space is available yet there appears to be some reluctance in using the space by stakeholders despite order dated February 21, 2018, wherein B.S Salathia, President of the Bar Association, Jammu had taken time to suggest some methods, by way of which the lawyers could be requested to self-regulate and the people shall get rid of the inconvenience due to haphazard parking.

DB further observed that by virtue of order dated October 12, 2017, this Court had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Jammu to ensure that no parking would be permitted on the road leading to the parking lots and all offending vehicles would be removed immediately.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi and Advocate Abhinav Sharma submitted that there should be a vehicle of the Traffic Police permanently stationed in the premises, with a view to tow-away such vehicles, which are parked on the road and not in the parking lots.

Observing that the directions earlier issued to SSP Traffic, Jammu had not yielded the desired results, the said that since time had been taken by B.S. Salathia, who is not present today and since the matter pertains to the parking by the Advocates’ themselves, it would be appropriate to have suggestions in his capacity as the President of the Bar Association, Jammu and directed Registry to list this matter on September 5, 2018, meanwhile SSP Traffic, Jammu shall ensure that the order dated October 12, 2017 be complied with.

DB further said that Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi shall identify the names of such lawyers who park their vehicles on the roadside instead of parking lots so that they could be persuaded accordingly.