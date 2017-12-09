Court slams delay in demarcation of 66,436 Kanals of JDA land

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking a serious view over the lackadaisical attitude of the officials of Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Revenue and Police officials regarding the demarcation of 66,436 Kanals of JDA land in Jammu/Samba Districts, a Division Bench of the State High Court comprising First Puisne Judge Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice M.K. Hanjura on Friday expressed anguish over the non-cooperation among various official agencies.

The Bench directed for personal appearance of Vice-Chairman JDA, Deputy Commissioners Jammu, Samba and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Samba on the next date of hearing i.e. December, 26, 2017 for explaining their positions in not adhering to the time schedule of five months fixed by the Division Bench for demarcation of JDA land.

After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocate Supriya Chouhan appearing for the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) whereas Deputy Advocate General Ehsan Mirza for the Revenue Department and Senior AAG W.S. Nargal for Home Department, the Division Bench headed by Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar expressed concern over the repetitive status reports filed by JDA and Revenue Department taking contrary stands thereby wasting the precious time of the Court and also delaying the demarcation of the massive JDA land which stands encroached by the land mafia.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed at the outset drew the attention of the Division Bench towards the order dated April, 11, 2017 passed by a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed whereby both JDA and Revenue Department were directed to demarcate the entire JDA land measuring 66,436 kanals situated at Jammu, Samba Districts within a period of five months.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed vociferously argued that the deadline of five months fixed by the Division Bench stood expired on September, 11, 2017 and around 7,000 kanals of JDA land has been demarcated so far and there is open fight amongst the JDA, Revenue and Police Agency and all the status reports filed by VC JDA have expressed complete non-cooperation by Revenue and Police officials.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed submitted that the Vice Chairman JDA filed a Miscellaneous Petition highlighting the indifferent attitude of Jammu Police as despite prior intimation the police at Vijaypur did not reach in time with the result the JDA officers and officers of District Administration Samba were subjected to stone pelting by the land mafia and later when the police reached on the spot it sided with the land mafia and the locals and the police agency started blaming the JDA and District Administration Samba for creating law and order problem.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that IGP Jammu is on record to say that he is short of man power and cannot provide permanent security to the JDA and its officers despite the express directions of the Division Bench.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted that the vested interests have succeeded in creating mess and confusion as JDA land worth crores of rupees is under illegal occupation of land mafia having tentacles in Revenue, Police and Politicians and even at several places in Jammu and Samba huge commercial constructions have come up over these lands and the JDA demarcation exercise has been restricted only to children of lesser God and the influential people have been spared on extraneous/political considerations.

On the other hand Deputy Advocate General Ehsan Mirza appearing for Revenue Department submitted that Revenue Department is extending full cooperation to the JDA and the JDA has leveled unfounded allegations against the Revenue Department. Deputy A.G. Ehsan Mirza further submitted that as per Section 94 and 96 of the Land Revenue Act the job of the revenue agency is only to put marks at specific points and not to deliver possession to the JDA. Similarly Senior AAG W.S. Nargal appearing for Home Department submitted that IGP Jammu has extended full cooperation by providing security cover to the demarcation teams.

While rebutting the submissions of Senior AAG W.S. Nargal and Deputy Advocate General Ehsan Mirza, Advocate S.S. Ahmed submitted that there is enough material on record to show the infighting going on between JDA, Revenue and Police.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted that even the last status report filed by VC JDA on October, 9, 2017 speaks volumes about the non-cooperation extended by the Police by not providing the police assistance and Advocate Ahmed further drew the attention of the Division Bench towards paras 1 and 2 of the said status report which says the progress of demarcation is far behind the schedule due to non-availability of revenue staff on the scheduled date and time for one reason or the other and in this regard the Tehsildars of JDA from time to time intimated Deputy Commissioners Jammu as well as Samba and Advocate Ahmed specifically referred the communications of JDA to the Division Bench in this regard.

After considering the submissions from both the sides, the Division Bench comprising Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice M.K. Hanjura directed the personal appearance of Vice-Chairman JDA, Deputy Commissioners Jammu/Samba and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu/Samba on the next date of hearing i.e. December, 26, 2017.

The Division Bench while parting with the order also directed Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed to prepare a chart indicating the complete particulars and relief claimed in the various pending miscellaneous petitions so that appropriate orders are passed on the next date of hearing.