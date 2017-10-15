Court seeks CBI report on complaint against ex-AIIMS director, others

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the CBI to file action taken report on a complaint against top officials of AIIMS for alleged financial irregularities in procuring disinfectants and fogging solutions for JPN Apex Trauma Centre.

Special Judge Savita Rao sought the report from the probe agency by November 7 on the complaint filed by an NGO against a former All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director, JPN Apex Trauma Centre and other top officials for alleged cheating, forgery and breach of trust.

The court noted that a similar complaint had been lodged by the then Chief Vigilance Officer of AIIMS and there was no information on whether any action was taken or not.

“It is not known if any action had been taken or proposed on the said complaint or not. In these circumstances, report be called from CBI with regard to any action having been taken or proposed to be taken upon the complaint made to the CBI through a letter written by Deputy Secretary/Chief Vigilance Officer… Put up the matter on November 7, 2017,” it said.

In the complaint filed by NGO ‘Janhit Abhiyan’ through advocate V K Ohri, it was alleged that the then director had conspired with other doctors, former store officer of the Trauma Centre and others to indulge in financial irregularities and forge certain documents, thereby causing loss to the exchequer.

It has been alleged that the then AIIMS chief, even after being appointed as the director of the medical institute in September 2013 had not left the charge of chief of the Trauma Centre despite the fact that the High Court had already declared the arrangement to be illegal.

The director has since retired. (PTI)