Court seeks appearance of Ex-DG Vaid, Asstt TC, ARTO in complaint by sexual harassment victim

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sub Judge Jammu Pawan Kumar Sharma on Wednesday issued summons and directed former DGP Dr S.P Vaid (IPS) presently Transport Commissioner J&K, Swaran Singh Assistant Transport Commissioner J&K, Rachna Sharma (KAS) ARTO Udhampur, Rehana Tabassum (KAS) ARTO Flying Squad, Jammu and Roopali Sharma Legal Assistant to appear before court on July 24, 2019.

The court direction came in a complaint filed against aforesaid officers and officials by a sexual harassment victim.

After hearing Advocate A.K Sawhney appearing for the victim, the court observed that this is a complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

The complainant has claimed that she is working in MV Department where one of her colleagues namely Chander Mohan Sharma (Motor Vehicle Inspector) has sexually harassed her. She lodged a complaint under the aforesaid Act and has also registered an FIR in Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

She has sought action against the accused/respondents under Section 26 of the aforesaid Act for contravening the provisions of the Act. The complainant has claimed that the committees have not been formed as provided under the aforesaid Act and the same have been formed in contravention of the aforesaid Act and accused have acted against the provisions of the Act and hence prayed for penalty against the accused.