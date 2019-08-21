Court rejects closure report against 2 Cong Ex-MLAs, orders afresh probe

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: City Judge Jammu Prem Sagar on Tuesday returned the closure report filed by Kanachak Police Station in FIR No 175 of 2016 under Sections 341, 323 and 147 RPC against Balwan Singh Ex-MLA, Mula Ram Ex-Minister, Ramesh Singh Manhas, Ravi Kant Seth, Hari Singh Congress leaders and others who on November 28, 2016 attacked the shopkeepers of Mishriwala and forced them to close the shops and directed SSP, Jammu to assign the investigation of this FIR to any competent senior officer not below the rank of Dy SP to unveil the truth and book the guilty whose names have been mentioned by the complainant in his statement.

It was alleged in the complaint that all the activities were done on the instance of Ex MLA Balwan Singh and Hari Singh. “Balwan Singh held the collar and slapped the complainant and other shopkeepers”, the complaint added.

The court also directed to probe the case within one month and file detailed investigation report by next date.

While directing for re-investigation, the court observed that during the course of investigation, Investigating Officer Sandeep Singh visited the spot, recorded the statement of the witnesses but after his transfer, the probe was handed over to one SgCt Manzoor Hussain. “It appears that statements recorded by SgCt Manzoor Hussain and SI Sandeep Singh are contradictory, the medical opinion has not been obtained and the case was closed as not admitted. Although, the then Dy.SP Domana wrote to Inspector Naresh SHO Kanachak to investigate the case personally and obtain medical opinion of the injured persons and close the case on merits”, the court observed.

Court also observed that statement of complainant Rohit Verma is self explanatory and it appears that despite the directions of SDPO, Domana, the then SHO has not investigated the case under the provisions of law and some foul play appears to have been done by the investigating agency at the hands of the then politicians. “Court cannot be a mute spectator in such cases where the police in order to please the political masters failed to discharge its duty under law. The court is not to act as a post office but it is the duty of the court to ensure that justice should have been done and rule of law shall prevail for meeting ends of justice. Therefore keeping in view the manner in which the investigation of the aforementioned FIR is done is not acceptable”, the City Judge Jammu observed.