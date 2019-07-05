Court rejects bail of fake Colonel in appointment scam

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu Tahir Khurshid Raina rejected the bail application of Kulbinder Singh impersonating as an Army Colonel and collected amount ranging from Rs 2 to 5 lakh from youth for recruiting them in Indian Army with connivance of co-accused namely Sunil Singh and Vishal Bhagat.

Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu Tahir Khurshid Raina after hearing Adv Anil Sethi for the applicants whereas CPO Ashish Rathore for the State, observed that In the instant case the accused have played with the sentiments of the educated un-employed youth who are moving from pillar to post for realisation of their dream of getting employed somewhere to make both ends meet . In furtherance of that earnest desire and their obsession for employment, whenever they listen any voice of providing job , they rush towards that , unmindful of the fact that the drum beater of providing jobs is a genuine or a fake person like the accused and as per the report of the prosecution , accused exploited the pitiable situation of innocent youth, did not think even for a second that how brutally he is exploiting their innocence and their meager resources which they might have earned after burning the mid night oil or they may have even begged for the same. And finally, when it was unveiled upon this ill fated youth that what they dreamt as hope proved a hoax , their castle of dreams might have got shattered and a sense of gloom had prevailed upon them and their poor families who had linked their hopes with the accused.

Court further observed that accused No .1 has impersonated himself as an Army Officer, induced the youth with the connivance of accused No. 2 and 3 for getting money for providing job and as per the prosecution report and C.D file, many of the youth have fallen prey to this sham and detestable ploy of the accused persons. The investigation in the case is going on to know as how many more youth have been the victim of nefarious design of the accused persons. And as per the report it has got further revealed that some youths of other areas outside the Jammu City, like in R.S Pura and Kathua have also fallen victim to the conspiracy of accused and their allurements and inducements.

Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Tahir Khurshid Raina further observed that the offences prima facie looks to be very grievous with impact on the society. Though bail is a rule and jail is an exception, but has not to be followed blindly, but of-course in accordance with the principles laid down (supra) for grant of bail. Though every citizen of the country has right to life and liberty as granted by the constitution but the right is not so absolute that he misuses the same and puts the rights of other citizens in peril. It is in this context the court has to exercise the discretion of grant or refusal of bail very cautiously and judiciously, keeping in view all those facts which influence the court while deciding the bail application as enumerated in foregoing paras. As has been said in the foregoing paras, that the impact of the alleged offences committed by the accused is very big, coupled with adequate material on record which prominently reflects the complicity of the accused in the commission of offences of cheating and impersonating of unemployed educated youths of our society for collecting the huge amount. Moreover , the investigation in the case is on and many more clinching evidence is expected to be collected as revealed in the report filed by the prosecution . With these observations Court rejected the bail applications of the three accused-applicants. JNF