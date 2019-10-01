Court rejects bail in kidnapping & rape with minor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Vijay Singh Manhas rejected the bail application of Santosh Kumar Poswan, son of Sachdev Poswan, resident of Lalpora Bemnagar District Sepol Bihar who was allegedly involved in kidnapping and rape with minor.

According to police case, it was surfaced that on September 1, 2016, the complainant lodged a written report with police station Kral Khud to the effect that the accused Santosh Kumar was working as mason in his house for last two months. His daughter (name withheld), whose age is 14 years went missing on the aforesaid date and he was having apprehension that accused has enticed and abducted her with the intention to commit rape upon her. He along with his family searched for his daughter, but she could not be found. On receipt of this report, case FIR No. 32 of 2016 for offence under Section 363 RPC was registered and the investigation was set into motion. A wireless massage of the incident was sent to all police stations, site map was prepared and statements of witnesses were recorded. During investigation, Police station Budgam during Naka duty recovered the prosecutrix from the possession of accused when the duo was travelling on the motor cycle bearing registration no. JK01J-6951 towards airport under suspicious circumstances.