Court rejects bail in gang rape case

JAMMU: A local court rejected the bail applications in gang rape and abetment to suicide case.

Principal Sessions Judge Reasi, Kamlesh Pandita rejected the bail applications of Naresh Kumar and Pankaj Khajuria who were facing trial under Sections 366, 376-D, 306, 34 and 201 RPC.

According to case, on July 24, 2018 complainant lodged a missing report in the concerned police station regarding his niece that she had left Jammu at 2:00 PM for her residence in Talwara but did not reach at her residence and thereafter 0n July 27, 2019 raised his suspicion on accused persons for her kidnapping. Consequently case under FIR No. 140/2018 was registered under Sections 366 and 34 RPC and investigation was set into motion. During investigation, statements of the witnesses familiar with the facts and circumstances of the case were recorded under Section 164-A CrPC as well as under Section 161 CrPC. Call records and tower locations of the mobiles used by the accused and the victim were drawn out in the form of electronic evidence coupled with disclosures and recoveries. Thereafter, offences under Section 366, 376-D, 306, 201 and 34 RPC were slapped on the accused during their custody and the prosecutrix/victim could not be traced and investigating agency zeroed on commission of suicide by the prosecutrix for notwithstanding the alleged gang rape by the accused on her as she was reportedly in love affair with one of the accused persons namely Pankaj Khajuria.

After culmination of investigation, the instant Challan was presented.

While rejecting the bail application, court observed that the cases of rape, gang rape and digital rape are on increase and perpetrators of this inhuman and brutal crime are worse than even the beasts and deserve to be dealt with a heavy hand. “The offences alleged to have been committed by the accused are heinous and have shaken conscious of general public at large. Unless and until all the remaining material witnesses are examined as already discussed, in the case, this court cannot conclude prima facie innocence of the accused persons. This case is dependent on circumstantial evidence, if accused are enlarged on bail, they will definitely try to influence the prosecution evidence and in case any chain is snapped ,then whole case can go”, the court observed.