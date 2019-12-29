Court rejects bail applications in spurious drugs selling case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Subash Gupta rejected the bail applications of Amit Bansal, Uma Sharan Gupta, Sachin Attri, Mukesh Kumar and Dushayant Singh of Apka Dawa Bazaar and Sanyog Enterprises situated at Akhnoor Road for selling spurious drugs.

Court after hearing APP Sanjay Kohli appearing for the State observed that on perusal of the allegations as made in the present complaint, documents enclosed in support of those and on going through the other relevant record lying on the present complaint file, it appears that a grievance was laid with the management of Abbot Health Care Pvt Ltd by one Munish Aggarwal, who felt dizziness, after consuming medicine namely ‘Stemetil-MD Batch No. KAWB7075′, which, he purchased from business concern belonging to accused 1 to 14. Immediate after receiving of afore mentioned grievance/complaint, the management of the Abbot Health Care Pvt Ltd approached the Deputy Controller, Jammu, Division Drugs and Food Control Organization, Jammu, who was pleased to constitute a team of Drug Inspectors including the complainant -Sanjay Bhat for investigation, in this regard. Thereafter, they appear to have inspected the premises of accused No. 1 to 14 namely Apka Dawa Bazaar and Sanyog Enterprises situated at Akhnoor Road Jammu and seized 11 strips of medicines namely Stemetil-MD Batch No. KAWB7075’.

Consequent thereupon, a thorough investigation was made, in the matter. In the course of investigation of the complainant-Drugs Inspector, it was surfaced that all the accused impleaded in the present compliant from serial No. 1 to 23 have engaged themselves in keeping in stock, supply, Sale, Distribution of Stemetil-MD Batch No. KAWB7075′.It has also found that this batch of medicine was never manufactured by the Abbot Health Care Ltd. Its management seems to have supported their afore referred claim by submitting relevant documentary record/evidence, in this regard. Stock, supply, sale & distribution of the afore mentioned batch of medicine were found with all the accused. This is evident from the relevant documents enclosed with the complaint. It is further to refer that those were submitted by the accused in the due course of their correspondence with the complainant-Drug Inspector.

From the documents of correspondence made by the Drug Authority with the accused and vice versa, it can safely be inferred that they have remained unsuccessful to disclose the name/s of the manufacturer of the afore mentioned batch of medicine being found -sold, supplied, stocked & distributed by them. It appears from the Order dated 30.10.2019, that in compliance to the Order of the Hon’ble High Court, (J&K), at Jammu dated 24.05.2019, in Case CRM (M) No. 279/2019.CrlM- 666/2019 titled Abhay Yadav Vs State through Drug Inspector, cognizance for commission of offences as defined under section 17 B (e) and made punishable in terms of section 27 (c) of The Drugs & Cosmetics Act was taken by this court.

Accordingly, process was ordered to be issued against the accused for the aforesaid offences. It can be gathered from the interim order darted 20.12.2019, that the applicants/accused caused their appearance in compliance to the process issued against them by this court as stated herein before.

On that day, they were taken into custody and sent to judicial lock up. Simultaneously, it was ordered that their bail plea would be considered under the relevant provisions of The Drug & Cosmetics Act,1940, as and when , they approached this court or otherwise advised, in this regard. It becomes further evidence that on the same day, they have filed the present application seeking bail, in their favor.

Court after hearing both the sides observed that In existence of the afore detailed order of cognizance, relating to commission of offences as defined under sections 17 B (e) & made punishable under section 27 (c) of The Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, it is not only difficult rather impossible for this court to return a finding, at this stage, as to recording of satisfaction that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the applicants/accused are not guilty for such offences. Simultaneously, no opinion can be drawn that they would not commit any offence, while, on bail. Hence, having drawn such an inference by me, applicants/accused are not held entitled to be released on bail as there is a specific bar contained in the Provisions of Section 36 AC of The Drugs & Cosmetics Act,1940 , in this regard. Further more even otherwise I am in agreement with the Ld PP that there is an increase in graph of crimes relating to spurious drugs. Presently, it is being seen that the unscrupulous -manufacturers, traders, stockists ,retailers are indulging in the manufacture ,stock and sale of the spurious drugs .

Certainly, this is causing health hazards to the life of the common masses of the society and in some cases, resulting into their deaths. In such a situation, the liberty as claimed by the perpetrators of these crimes by taking the assistance of fundamental rights enshrined in constitution of India can safely be curtailed in the interest of society, at large. With these observations court rejected the bail application.