Court issues notice to SSP Crime

JAMMU: Railway Magistrate Jammu Yahaya Firdous issued notice to SSP Crime Branch to explain as to why contempt shall not be framed against him for disobedience of the court order dated September 26, 2017 and causing huge delay in filing the compliance report.

While taking serious note, the court observed that after going through the aforesaid order and the letter of Additional Superintendent of Police Crime Branch Jammu, this Court is constrained to observe that SSP Crime Branch Jammu has substantiated the claim of the applicant mentioned in the application wherein the Crime Branch has been alleged to be biased for non registration of the case when the complainant approached the SSP Crime Branch. “Though, Senior Prosecuting Officer (PO) submitted that under the SRO it is mandatory to go for preliminary verification of the complaint before lodging the FIR but this submission of the PO has raised question mark on the working of Crime Branch which perhaps is working against the law laid down by the Apex Court from time to time vis-à-vis Section 156 (3) Cr.P.C”, the court observed.

The court observed that when there is direction from the Magistrate for registration of the case under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C, the Station House Officer has no option but to register the case. “The question arises as to how can Station House Officer (SSP Crime Branch) initiate preliminary enquiry after the direction of the Magistrate for registration of FIR under Section 156 (3) Cr.P.C. In such case, it would not only amount to scrutinising the Court direction but would also defeat the law laid down by the Apex Court”, the court observed.

Court further observed that even for the sake of the argument, as contended by Sr.P.O that the preliminary verification is mandatory, let us presume that the preliminary verification concluded by SSP Crime Branch is negative, the question arises whether such preliminary verification conducted by SSP Crime Branch would justify for non registration of the FIR under Section 156 (3) Cr.P.C as desired by the Court.

The preliminary verification initiated by the SSP Crime Branch after the direction of the Court, would also amount to questioning the Court Order, as the Court Order is passed only after the Court frames its opinion that a prima facie and cognizable case is made out, therefore, in the given circumstances, this Court is not satisfied with the way the SSP Crime Branch has taken the Court and therefore, conveys its displeasure.

“The Court is of the view that this is a fit case where contempt can be framed against the SSP for his willful disobedience of aforesaid court Order but prior to framing the contempt, it would be appropriate to issue notice to SSP Crime Branch to explain as to why contempt shall not be framed against him”, the court observed while directing that a copy of this order be made available to SSP Crime Branch through CPO District Court Jammu.