Court grants 8 days police remand of SI

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge Anticorruption Jammu YP Bourney on Saturday granted eight days police custody of Sub Inspector Naseer Khan to Anticorruption Bureau Jammu.

Anticorruption Bureau Jammu produced Sub Inspector Naseer Khan who was caught red-handed by ACB while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to the ACB, they had registered case against Sub Inspector Naseer Khan of Police Station Mendhar vide FIR No. 01/2020 under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 read with Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shehdab Hussain, son of Munir Hussain, resident of Chhajla Tehsil Mankote District Poonch.

It was alleged that a case FIR No. 137/2019 under Sections 341, 336, 147, 447 RPC stands registered in Police Station Mendhar against five accused persons, which has been challaned in the court against his father, mother, wife and complainant. The said case is being investigated by Sub Inspector Naseer Khan, who demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for not presenting the charge-sheet against his minor sister.

Accordingly, a team of officers was constituted to lay a trap against the aforesaid Sub Inspector which caught the delinquent official red-handed while accepting an amount of Rs 10,000 by way of illegal gratification from the complainant at Main Bazaar Mendhar (Poonch).