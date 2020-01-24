Court grants 15 days NIA remand of DySP Davinder Singh, 4 others

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists, was produced before the Special Judge NIA Jammu Subash C Gupta here on Thursday and was sent to 15-day NIA custody along with four other co-accused after the Special Court granted the remand, officials said.

They said that the suspended officer DySP Davinder Singh, son of Deedar Singh, resident of Overigund, Tral, Pulwama J&K was produced in the Special NIA court along with two terrorists, Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Baba, son of Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, resident of Nazneepora, Keegam Shopain and Rafi Ahmed Rather, son of Ab Rashid Rather, resident of Batpora, Herpora Police Station, Imam Sahib Shopain, whom he (DySP Davinder Singh) was helping travel out of Jammu and Kashmir besides their (terrorists ) two associates Irfan Safi Mir, son of late Mohammad Safi Mir, resident of House No 44, Diaroo Keegam, Shopain and Syed Irfan Ahmad alias Irfan, aged 26 years, son of Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Nazneenpora, District Shopian. It is pertinent to mention that Syed Irfan Ahmed is brother of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested along with Singh.

The accused were brought to the court in bullet-proof vehicles with their faces covered. A battery of media persons was seen outside the court complex.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought them here on Wednesday on a transit remand from Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Special Judge NIA Subash C Gupta on perusal and consideration of the relevant entries of the CD file observed that the case relates to ferrying of two HM terrorists (accused) namely – Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah and Rafi Ahmed Rather, under the earlier hatched criminal conspiracy with their associates, by co-accused namely DySP -Davinder Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir towards Jammu, on January 11, 2020 in a Hyundai I-20 car bearing Registration No. JK03H-1738. And on getting specific information, they were apprehended at Mir Bazar, Qazigund by J&K Police. During search of the afore-referred car, one AK-47, 3 pistols, 5 hand grenades, 174 live rounds of AK-47 and 36 live rounds of pistol and other incriminating material were recovered. “On this basis, a case vide FIR No. 05/2020 under Sections 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 of UA(P) Act, Sections 7 and 25 of Arms Act and Section 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act was registered with the Police Station Qazigund. Subsequently, in compliance to the order No. 11011/10/2020/NIA dated January 17, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, NIA Branch office Jammu has re-registered a case vide No. RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU dated January 17, 2020 and thereafter, immediately, set the investigation into motion”, the court observed adding that on January 23, 2020, during the investigation, Syed Irfan Ahmad alias Irfan, was arrested for his role in the larger conspiracy and being a harbourer of the terrorists. “It was further surfaced in the investigation that aforenamed Syed Irfan Ahmed is younger brother of accused- Syed Naveed Mustaq Shah and is instrumental in acting as a go- between him and DySP Davinder Singh for facilitating their travel for specific mission, in pursuance of their earlier hatched criminal conspiracy, in the matter”, the court observed.

The court observed that the facts and the circumstances of the case, gravity and heinousness of the crime as involved in the present matter, submissions made by the CIO and the stage of the investigation of the case, the court is of the considered view that the custodial interrogation of the accused is imperative to facilitate the ongoing investigation. “Accordingly, the prayer made by the NIA seems genuine and justified. Hence, the application made by CIO NIA , in the matter for remand is hereby allowed. The accused are remanded to police custody for 15 days. The CIO is directed to arrange medical examination of the accused persons, after every 48 hours during the remand period. The accused, who are remanded are apprised of their rights to engage legal counsels and to have advice from them, in the matter”, the court held.