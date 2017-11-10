Court for politicians

Dear Editor,

Supreme Court directed Centre to set up a Special Court to exclusively try politicians because in 2014, 1,581 lawmakers were facing prosecution in 1.35 lakh cases and the Courts are already overburdened. The Court also pointed out that criminal cases against many politicians remained pending for more than 20 years allowing them to complete four terms in Parliament or state Assemblies. The Court favoured speedy disposal of cases against legislators within a year, as Courts are already overburdened so it is not possible for them to dispose of cases this quick. So, it is a very welcome initiative but it is the implementation that will make it.

Abhijeet

IIMC, Jammu