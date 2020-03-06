Court extends judicial remand of suspended DySP, others for 15 days

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge NIA Jammu Subash C Gupta on Thursday extended 15 days Judicial remand of DySP Davinder Singh, son of Deedar Singh, resident of Overigund, Tral, Pulwama J&K, Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Baba, son of Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, resident of Nazneepora, Keegam Shopian, J&K, Irfan Safi Mir, son of late Mohammad Safi Mir, resident of House No 44, Diaroo Keegam, Shopain, J&K, Rafi Ahmed Rather, son of Abdul Rashid Rather, resident of Batpora/Herpora Police Station Imam Sahib Shopain, J&K and Syed Irfan Ahmad alias Irfan, aged 26 years, son of Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Nazneenpora, District Shopian, J&K.

The Special Judge NIA Jammu observed that the accused Davinder Singh was produced before him from the Sub-Jail, Hiranagar, whereas other accused namely Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Babu alias Babar, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Syed Irfan Ahmed alias Irfan from the Central Jail , Kot Bhalwal Jammu, through video conference.

The NIA case relates to ferrying of two HM terrorists (accused) namely – Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah and Rafi Ahmed Rather under the earlier hatched criminal conspiracy with their associates, co-accused namely DySP Davinder Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir towards Jammu on January 11, 2020 in a Hyundai I-20 car bearing Registration No. JK-03H 1738. And on getting specific information, they were apprehended at Mir Bazar, Qazigund by the J&K Police. During search of the afore-referred car, one AK-47, 3 pistols, 5 hand grenades, 174 live rounds of AK-47 and 36 live rounds of pistol and other incriminating material were recovered. Court after going through the case diary extended 15 days judicial remand of aforesaid accused persons.