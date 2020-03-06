Court extends judicial remand of suspended DySP, others for 15 days

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Special Judge NIA Jammu Subash C Gupta on Thursday extended 15 days Judicial remand of DySP Davinder Singh, son of Deedar Singh, resident of Overigund, Tral, Pulwama J&K, Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Baba, son of Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, resident of Nazneepora, Keegam Shopian, J&K, Irfan Safi Mir, son of late Mohammad Safi Mir, resident of House No 44, Diaroo Keegam, Shopain, J&K, Rafi Ahmed Rather, son of Abdul Rashid Rather, resident of Batpora/Herpora Police Station Imam Sahib Shopain, J&K and Syed Irfan Ahmad alias Irfan, aged 26 years, son of Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Nazneenpora, District Shopian, J&K. The Special Judge NIA Jammu observed that the accused Davinder Singh was produced before him from the Sub-Jail, Hiranagar, whereas other accused namely Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Babu alias Babar, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Syed Irfan Ahmed alias Irfan from the Central Jail , Kot Bhalwal Jammu, through video conference. The NIA case relates to ferrying of two HM terrorists (accused) namely – Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah and Rafi Ahmed Rather under the earlier hatched criminal conspiracy with their associates, co-accused namely DySP Davinder Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir towards Jammu on January 11, 2020 in a Hyundai I-20 car bearing Registration No. JK-03H 1738. And on getting specific information, they were apprehended at Mir Bazar, Qazigund by the J&K Police. During search of the afore-referred car, one AK-47, 3 pistols, 5 hand grenades, 174 live rounds of AK-47 and 36 live rounds of pistol and other incriminating material were recovered. Court after going through the case diary extended 15 days judicial remand of aforesaid accused persons.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper