Court employee assaulted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A court employee has been assaulted on Wednesday. As per the details, Arjun Kumar, resident of Mishirwala lodged a complaint with Kanachak Police that Kaku Ram, resident of Mishriwala attacked him when was in the area regarding some official work. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
