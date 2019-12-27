Court directs SSP to register FIR against retired IGP Kamal Saini alias Jalla, others

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Court of Forest Magistrate has directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu to file an FIR against retired IGP Kamal Saini alias Jalla and others in case number 109 of 2019, who have been named in offences under Sections 341, 323, 354-B, 382, 506 RPC.

The accused, named in the complaint filed by Prakasho Devi, wife of Late Ram Krishan of village Sarore through Advocate V S Saini, include Kamal Saini alias Jalla (retired IGP) , Anil Saini alias Raju, Leela Devi, Reetu Devi and others, who have been alleged to have committed crime under various sections . The complainant alleged that SHO Domana in FIR number 248 of 2019 has termed the complaint as baseless application which is not based on facts and thus was dismissed.

Upon this, a protest petition was filed against the report of the SHO Domana alleging that provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure was not followed and manipulated status report was submitted in the court.

The SHO has been termed as tainted as he gave undue favour to the accused persons. Submitting further, the complainant alleged that SHO Domana and Investigating Officer have manipulated the case without lodging an FIR and not even a single witness was recorded.

On perusal of the report dated July 12, 2019, the Court observed that details of calls, tower locations and the facts mentioned in report are different so case stands to be registered. The court further stated that it is necessary to register two FIRs.

The Court also found that complainant has mentioned that accused number one is retired high ranking police officer (Kamal Saini alias Jalla) and accused number two is serving in Prosecution Wing. The complainant has submitted that Kamal Saini alias Jalla and Anil Saini always misused their powers to humiliate and harass her family by lodging many false and frivolous cases against the family of complainant. “This statement of complainant and witnesses are sufficient to make out prima facie case and court fails to understand that how SHO has not recorded their statement and rather has mentioned that it is not necessary to file two FIRs with respect to same occurrence”, the court observed.

“The statement of complainants and their witnesses are fully corroborated by photographs annexed with the status report which shows quarrel has taken place between complainant’s sons and the accused persons and police officials were also present there”.

Summing up all the occurrences and evidences, the court observed that investigation has not been conducted to come to fair conclusion and this matter needs fresh investigation and that too from some senior police official.

Thus, the court ordered SSP Jammu to investigate the matter as per law as enshrined under Section 156 (3) CrPC after registering FIR against Kamal Saini alias Jalla and others and put on January 20, 2020.