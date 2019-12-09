Court directs SSP Jammu to remove IO from case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jammu Deepak Sethi on Monday directed SSP Jammu to remove the Investigating Officer (IO) in FIR No 268/2019 under Sections 341, 323, 147 and 382 IPC and give the investigation to some other IO.

This significant order has been passed in an application filed by police seeking cancelation of bail of alleged persons.

During the proceedings, the counsel placed on record one photograph and some documents, and submitted that two children of one of the accused Naseeb Singh Bahu are being implicated in the cases just for personal interest of the Investigating Officer in the case when they were not present in the particular area where the occurrence took place and IO for his personal interest is implicating the aforesaid children when they were not the part of aforesaid commission of offences. He submitted that as per the certificate brought on record, Sushant Singh Bahu was attending the Swimming Competition at Delhi with effect from November 15 to 24, 2019. It has been further submitted that on the complaint of aforesaid accused no action was taken by the concerned SHO. “Even the counter complaint filed by the aforesaid accused was not considered by the concerned IO”, the counsel submitted.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that facts do not make out a case for cancellation of bail of both the applicants. Accordingly, the application for cancellation of bail of Naseeb Singh was rejected.

“The interim bail as granted vide order dated November 23, 2019 to Jagdish Singh is made absolute”, the court observed adding that however to make sure that the investigations in the case are made clear and cogent, SSP, Jammu shall ensure that IO in the case is immediately removed and investigation is given over to some other IO.