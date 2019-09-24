Court denies pre-arrest bail in Rs 2.13 cr fraud case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Tahir Khurshid Raina rejected the pre-arrest bail application of one Kamal Gupta who was allegedly booked by the Crime Branch in Rs 2.13 Cr fraud.

As per the report which has been submitted by the Crime Branch Jammu, a written complaint was lodged by Raju Choudhary Managing Director K.C Hundai Jammu alleging that accused/applicant Kamal Gupta along with co-accused Rohit Patel of Gandhi Nagar Jammu and Masood Ahmed Bhat Proprietor Real Automobiles Anantnag Kashmir have committed fraud and misappropriated huge amount of Rs. 2.13 crore in M/s. K.C Auto Mart Ltd Jammu and are guilty under Sections 409, 34, 416, 417, 405 and 420 RPC. “Audit is in progress to arrive at the final figures”, the complaint stated. It was also mentioned in the complaint that Kamal Gupta was employed as Manager Accounts since inception of the operation of the aforesaid Company in 2009.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed that applicant/accused qualifies more for rejection of anticipatory bail than for grant of the same. The whole chain of facts speaks of unbecoming conduct of applicant during the course of preliminary verification by the Investigating agency. “The incriminating material on record prima facie suggests his full complicity in the commission of the offence resulting into huge loss to the complainant Company coupled with breach of trust as he was entrusted with an important responsibility of accounts section”, the court observed.

The court further observed that the counsel for applicant claimed for protection of right to life and liberty of the applicant/accused but as held in P. Chidambaram case (supra), “it cannot be said that refusal to anticipatory bail would amount to denial of the rights conferred upon the applicant under Section 21 of the constitution.”

“The anticipatory bail cannot be granted as a matter of rule but only when the court is convinced that exceptional circumstances exist to resort to that extraordinary remedy”, the court observed.

With these observations, court rejected the bail application.