Court convicts Lalu Prasad in 4th case of fodder scam

Ranchi: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was today convicted by a special CBI court in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in 1990s.
Judge Shiv Pal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the same case.
The case RC 38A/96 pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury.
The quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced later.
The RJD chief has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam so far. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Madhuri Dixit repalces Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s next, Janhvi thanks actor
Salman Khan unveils ”Race 3” character poster
Fasting may cut risk of heart disease: Sushil
Astrology: Weekly predictions 18TH– 24TH MARCH 2018
I am more hungry now for good work: Rajpal Yadav
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper