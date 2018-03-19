Court convicts Lalu Prasad in 4th case of fodder scam

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ranchi: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was today convicted by a special CBI court in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in 1990s.

Judge Shiv Pal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the same case.

The case RC 38A/96 pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury.

The quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced later.

The RJD chief has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam so far. (PTI)