Court awards one year RI, Rs 10,000 fine to PDD official

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Sessions Judge Anti-corruption Jammu Sonia Gupta on Wednesday awarded one year imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000 to Gulzari Lal I/C Foreman PDD in trap case.

According to Vigilance Case, in FIR bearing No. 08/2011 Police Station VOJ, a complaint was lodged by Pawan Kumar, son of Durga Dass, resident of 654, Janipur Colony Jammu in the Vigilance Organization, Jammu on June 20, 2011; alleging therein that the complainant had filed an application before AEE, PDD M&RE Janipur for shifting of electric main line/pole which was crossed over his house.

The application was marked in the name of I/c Foreman Gulzari Lal and the said official visited the spot and demanded illegal gratification of Rs. 10,000 for shifting of electric main line/pole.

After bargaining, the accused was ready to accept Rs 8,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant. That in pursuance to a complaint regarding illegal gratification demanded by the I/C Foreman Gulzari Lal, the FIR under Section 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption ACT 2006 r/w 161 R.P.C was registered in the Vigilance Organization, Jammu and team was constituted for laying trap.

The I/C Foreman Gulzari Lal was caught red handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs. 8,000.

Additional Sessions Judge Anti-corruption Jammu Sonia Gupta after hearing Senior PO Himanshu Gupta for the VOJ convicted the accused, namely, Gulzari Lal, the then Incharge Foreman M&RE Janipur Jammu in illegal gratification case to undergo rigorous imprisonment of one year & to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 for the offences under section 5(1)(d) of J&K P.C Act r/w 161 RPC . In default of payment of fine, the accused shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for one month.