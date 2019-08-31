Courier operator nabbed with Rs 41 lakh cash, handed over to IT Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A courier operator was held by the police at a Naka laid at Panama Chowk with cash worth Rs 41 lakh under the jurisdiction of Trikuta Nagar Police Station.

Police said that during regular checking at Panama Chowk, one two wheeler was intercepted and during frisking, cash worth Rs 41, 01, 482 lakh was recovered from the vehicle.

The man identified as Om Prakash, resident of Billawar, district Kathua was detained on the spot and was taken to Trikuta Nagar Police Station for questioning.

He failed to justify the reason for carrying such a huge amount, police said adding that during questioning, he disclosed that the cash was transported to save GST against the goods exported to New Delhi by some traders in Jammu.

“We have handed over the man to the Income Tax Department for further action,” Bishnesh Kumar, SHO Trikuta Nagar Police Station said.

He said that the man revealed that some Jammu based traders got this amount from Delhi to save GST through courier service.

On the disclosure of the detained man, IT Department will soon question the traders, to whom the amount belongs, they added.