Courage and success

Mukhtar Ahmed Mahmood

We can see the example of Mahatma Gandhi who had given freedom to India but he had commenced his every movement with Courage, Patience, Non-Violence all with strong iron nerve willpower. As Mahatma

Gandhi put his steps in politics, Indian were able to see the dream of freedom. Under his strong command and control, Indian united without caste, colour and creed. His Courage, zeal and zest bowed down the Britishers heads in front of Indians.

Those who put their shoulders to wheel, they come up with flying colours. If we see the Great Leaders of the world, we can have the reasons to learn lessons from their life. Abraham Lincoln had read the book of the “Life of George Washington”The first American President in the paddy fields and dreamed that he will become one day the

American President like that of George Washington Once Abraham Lincoln went to a palmist to show his hand and asked him if there is a line in his hand that indicates that he will become the American President. The palmist reply was negative. He again asked tell me where the line would be in my hand who made me American President. The palmist told the line and then he took the knife, made the line in his hand and asked palmist see now it is located in my hand or not. He proved Courage ultimately lead to success and the world had seen his dream in a realized form.

Sincere efforts and perseverance would bring prosperity and success. Courage is the tool of braves. Napoleon Bonaparte (15 Aug. 1769 – 5 May 1821) was a French military and Political leader who rose to prominence during the latter stages of the

French Revolution. As Napole, he was Emperor of the French from 1804 to 1815. His legal reform, the Napoleonic Code, has been a major influence on many civil law jurisdictions worldwide, but he is best remembered for his role in the wars led against France by a series of coalitions, the so-called Napoleonic Wars. He used to say the word Impossible is found only in the dictionaries of fools. He says if I am possible then there is nothing impossible. Once he was advancing his army for the conquest, there was mountain Alps on his way. He told his army if there is Alps in my way it will certainly perish.

Thomas Alva Edison who made the contribution for the welfare of mankind the inventor of Electric Bulb was expelled out from the school for this reason as he is dull. But his rigorous training in the different fields and his contribution will be remembered till in the ending world. Wright Brother Orville and Wilbur invented aero plane in 1903. The Wright brothers, Orville (August 19, 1871 – January 30, 1948) and Wilbur (April 16, 1867 – May 30, 1912), were two Americans credited with inventing and building the world’s first successful airplane and making the first controlled, powered and sustained heavier-than-air human flight, on December 17, 1903. In the two years afterward, the brothers developed their flying machine into the first practical fixed-wing aircraft. Although not the first to build and fly experimental aircraft, the Wright brothers were the first to invent aircraft controls that made fixed-wing powered flight possible. They have amazed the rest of the world by the extraordinary intelligence, hard efforts and by utilizing all of their hidden talents and past experiences, they have made the conquest of the air which is the milestone in the history of mankind.

Likewise, there are so much efforts of astronauts and astronomers who have foot stepped on the moon and planning to reach to other planets as well. To conclude we can say that daring and since daring by efforts to reach the targeted goal is the Courage and the attainment of proper goal is the success.

Let us, therefore, adopt positive constructive and a creative attitude towards Courage so as to overcome all the difficulties of the way but trying again and again until and unless the success would be achieved.

(Concluded)