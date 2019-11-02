Couple nabbed for theft, stolen property recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Police on Friday nabbed a couple for theft and recovered stone property on their disclosure.

As per the details, one Bihari Lal Raina, son of Maheshwar Nath Raina, resident of Jagti Colony, Nagrota reported at Police Station Nagrota that during intervening night of 31 October-1 November, 2019 some unknown person stolen away Karyana/grossery items from his shop situated at Jagti Township. On this, a case vide FIR No. 412/2019 under section 457/380 IPC was registered at Police Station Nagrota and investigation initiated.

In order to work out the case on merits, SDPO Nagrota constituted a special team headed by SHO Police Station Nagrota, Inspr. Mohd Showket.

The team during investigation, rounded up number of suspects, examined witnesses and developed leads, based on which, Jahwahar Pandita, son of Lt. Som Nath Pandita, resident of Lane No. 25, Jagti, Nagrota and his wife Santosh Pandita were apprehended, who during questioning admitted their involvement in above said theft case. On their disclosure, stolen items/cash valuing Rs. 75000 approx. were recovered from their possession.