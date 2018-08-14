Couple electrocuted to death in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man and his wife were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a live wire during heavy rains in Poonch District on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased – Murad Hussain (55) and Najma Begum – lived in Chiti Biti area here, they said.

The couple was electrocuted as the area was flooded due to heavy rains, they said.