Couple electrocuted to death in Poonch

JAMMU: A man and his wife were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a live wire during heavy rains in Poonch District on Monday morning, police said.
The deceased – Murad Hussain (55) and Najma Begum – lived in Chiti Biti area here, they said.
The couple was electrocuted as the area was flooded due to heavy rains, they said.
