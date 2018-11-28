Couple arrested for murdering 28-yr-old youth

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A couple has been arrested for their involvement in a sensational murder case wherein they brutally murdered a twenty eight -year-old youth and buried him in nearby field.

As per details, late last night one Sahdev Singh son of Babu Singh resident of Moghla submitted a written complaint at police station Dharamsal that one Chain Singh, son of Inder Singh resident of Moghla has kidnapped his brother namely Satbir Singh (28), son of Babu Singh resident of Moghla on November 25.

On this report, police registered FIR 125/18 under section 364 RPC and investigation was started. The suspect Chain Singh was arrested from a far flung village Badhog in Kalakote tehsil.

During interrogation, he revealed that he along with his wife Pooja Devi killed Satbir Singh over a dispute and buried him in nearby field.

SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas told that on this revelation, a police team headed by Addl SP Nowshera Girdhari Lal Sharma along with SHO Dharamsal Amit Singh, in presence of magistrate, reached the site and recovered the body. Later, the postmortem was conducted by board of doctors. Section 302/34 RPC has also been added in the existing FIR and both the alleged accused, husband and wife, were arrested. The deceased Satbir Singh was working as daily wager with border roads organisation.

Investigation into the case is being conducted by Inspector Amit Singh under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Khaliq Choudary and Addl SP Nowshera G L Sharma.