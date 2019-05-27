Couple among three arrested with 250 grams heroin

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 250 gm of heroin from their possession.

As per the details, a team of Police Station Lakhanpur led by Inspector Rajesh Sharma SHO during checking duty at NH at Lakhanpur apprehended one notorious drug peddler namely Mohd. Salim, son of Abdul Razaq along with Zoiya Farooq daughter of Mohd Farooq and Rubia Akhtar wife of Mohd. Salim all resident of Maqdampura, Bijbehra Anantnag and seized 250 grams of heroin in their illegal possession. Police registered a case vide FIR no 42/19 under Sections 8,21 and 22 NDPS Act against the accused.