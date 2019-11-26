Couple among seven injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A couple among seven persons got injured in separate assault cases reported here on Monday. As per the details, Bhagwan Dass, resident of Gho Manhasan and her wife Neelam had a quarrel with someone in the area and during clash the duo got injured and was shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, Nisha Devi, resident of Sarika Vihar; Rani Devi, resident of Kangrail; Darshan Lal, resident of Gajansoo; Swaran Singh, resident of Arnia and Vishal, resident of Bakshi Nagar also got injured in assaults at their respective areas and are under treatment at hospital.
