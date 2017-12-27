Couple among 8 injured in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA/SAMBA: A couple among eight persons got injured in separate road accidents at Doda and Samba.

A man and his wife got injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Kandote area of district Doda on Wednesday.

According to Police, an Alto K10 car (JK02BL-6572) which was on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu skidded off the road and fell into a 70-feet deep gorge on a sharp curve at Lado Nallah near Kandote area, 6 KM from Thathri town on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway.

After receiving the information, locals and police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured couple to Trauma Hospital Thathri. Later, both were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for further treatment.

The injured couple has been identified as Prof. Zahoor Ahmed (30) son of Ghulam Mohd and his wife Uzma Begum (26), resident of Warwan, Kishtwar.

In Samba, a Truck (JK08A-4805) hit one Motorcycle (JK02AW-6501) near Sidco Complex Phase 1 Samba resulting in motorcyclist namely Parveen Kumar son of Madan Lal (28) resident of Pacci Mandi Samba and Anil Kumar (30) resident of Himachal Pradesh getting seriously injured. They were shifted to District Hospital Samba from where they were further referred to Government Medical College & Hospital Jammu. Samba Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.

While, four youth got injured when the car (JK21-8142) they were travelling hit a stranded truck (JK02AF-6345) near village Kalah (Swankha Bawa Sidh Goria Ji) in Ramgarh area of district Samba. Locals rushed all four injured to Government Emergency Hospital Vijaypur from where the doctors referred two of them to GMC Jammu seeing their condition critical and rest two were under treatment at Vijaypur Hospital. The injured have been identified as Shubham Sharma (19) and Sumit Sharma (17) both sons of Jagdish Raj Sharma (both referred to GMC Jammu), Deepak (17) son of Mangal Dass and Rakesh (17) son of Tarsem Lal all residents of Kullian Vijaypur. Ramgarh Police has registered case in this connection for further investigation.