Couple among 5 injured after two families clash

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A couple among 5 persons was injured after two families clashed with each other in Domana area on Wednesday. As per the details, two families clashed with each other over a trivial issue in which a couple among five persons got injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Parveen, his wife Jyoti Devi; Poonam Devi; Sahib Singh and Parshotam Singh. Meanwhile, Vivek, son of Rajinder Kumar, resident of Nai Basti; Mohd Hussain, resident of R S Pura and Ajay Kumar, resident of Arnia were also injured in assaults in their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital.
