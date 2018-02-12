Countrywide cycle Yatra of Sudershan Vishwakarma flagged off for Delhi

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President Vishawakarma Sabha, Shashi Verma on Sunday flagged off the last phase of countrywide Cycle Yatra of Sudershan Parshad Vishwakarma, resident of Chhoti Kashi, UP.

“Sudershan Vishwakarma has covered a distance of 75,030 Kms on cycle through out India covering 648 districts of 35 states spreading message of ‘Corruption Free India’. Jammu and Kashmir is the last State of this mission which will conclude at Ram Leela Maidan, New Delhi on February 28, 2018,” Shashi said. Among others who were present include Rakesh Chalotra, Vijay Kumar, Jagdish Kumar, Vinod Jaral, Raman Chalotra, Sham Chargotra, Joginder Angotra, Balwant Kataria, Ajay Kumar, Rattan Lal, Ramesh Lal, Sanjay Chalotra, Ravinder Kumar, Rajinder and Kulheet Rai.