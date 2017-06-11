Country’s progress incomplete until J&K is taken out of miseries: CM

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The country’s progress will be incomplete until Jammu and Kashmir is taken out of its “miseries” and “uncertainties”, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

She hoped that the country’s “strong leadership”, an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be able to take the people of the state out of the difficult situation.

“The growth and progress of the country remains incomplete if effective steps are not taken to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the quagmire of uncertainties and miseries,” Mehbooba said here.

Addressing a gathering at Doda after laying the foundation stone of a Medical College, the Chief Minister said the basic idea behind stitching the alliance between the PDP and the BJP in the state was to get it out of its perennial miseries and challenges.

She hoped the country’s leadership would be able give the youth of the state a prosperous, peaceful and vibrant future.

Mehbooba thanked the Centre for supporting the state government in terms of fund flow and other initiatives.

She said with the coming up of new Medical Colleges and two AIIMS, the healthcare facilities in the state would get a phenomenal upgradation and sophistication.

Not only would the number of doctors in the state increase, the people of the state would also get specialized treatments and care at these hospitals, Mehbooba said. Complimenting the people of the area, the Chief Minister hoped the setting up of a Medical College would offset the decades-long grievance of the people there. She said her government would ensure that every area which could not be represented in the developmental pace of the state in the past is included in future.

Earlier, speaking at a similar function after laying the foundation of another medical college at Kathua, the Chief Minister directed completion of all works within two years so that these colleges are operationalised at the earliest.

She also directed incorporation of latest designs while making the constructions.

Speaking on these occasions, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda said the setting up of these five medical colleges and two AIIMS would add up 700 MBBS seats to state s kitty taking it to 1000, one among the highest in the country.

The Union minister said healthcare in the state is getting a major push with the setting up of three tertiary cancer centres at Kupwara, Kishtwar and Udhampur and two state cancer institutes.

With this, he said, the disease treatment and healthcare in the State in coming years would get a big boost in coming years. He pledged all support from his Ministry to the State Government in this regard.

Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, in his address, enumerated several major initiatives taken by both the central and the state governments for the progress and development of the state.

He also assured full support from the Centre for the development of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said the present government has put special emphasis on the development and growth of areas which have remained away from the focus of successive Governments.