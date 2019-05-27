Share Share 0 Share

Last year as part of its celebrations on completion of four years of Modi government, the Union Home ministry had released a booklet ‘Country First’ highlighting the security scenario in the country especially in Jammu and Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism in northeastern region. The report paints a very rosy picture on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The booklet talked about the visible improvement in the security scenario due to adoption of a multi-pronged strategy that include sustained action against terrorists, extremists and insurgents. It also spoke about 63 per cent decline in insurgency incidents in the northeast, 83 per cent reduction in civilian deaths and 40 per cent decrease in security forces casualty in the region. But when one looks at the recent terrorism related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir the report fails to assuage peoples’ overall concern. The booklet also spoke about the neutralisation of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir by putting the figure at 619 terrorists between 2014-17 in comparison to 471 killed between 2010 and 2013. Statistics is good for academic purposes but the reality is that such incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have increased many-fold while keeping mum over incidents of violence and casualties of civilians and security personnel in the last four years. According to the data given by Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in the Lok Sabha on February 6 last year, 201 security personnel and 72 civilians were killed in terrorist violence in J&K between 2015-17. The year 2017 alone had seen342 incidents of violence in J&K in which 80 security personnel were killed, so where is the respite. Country had always remained first for its citizens and the expectations people had from the BJP government for which they voted en masse remains yet to be fulfilled. Pakistan consistently misled the world regarding its involvement in Kashmir since 1947 when the partition of the country took place.