Counselling-cum-Interaction session held

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: As a part of community outreach programme Srinagar police today held a counselling cum interactive session with 15 youth at Police Station Panthachowk who are habitual of substance abuse.

During the interactive session, the youth were properly counselled and later shifted to Drug de-addiction Centre PCR Kashmir for further counselling & treatment. These youth are addicts to drugs. The youth were counselled and advised to focus on their studies and channelize their energy in positive direction so that they evolve as better citizens of the state who will be committed to the welfare of our society.

These youth have assured that they will cooperate and will focus on their career progression. Community members have appreciated the role of police.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.