Counseling our children

Dear Editor,

It is a matter of concern and worrying frequency for the civil society and parents particularly that of Udhampur that within span of two days two young buds of opposite sex committed suicide in Udhampur. We have to look beyond the proceedings of the police with warning shots and time to analyse the happenings. We cannot rule out such acts of committing suicides by immature brains taking the hot exchange of words over strained love affairs or a rebuke from the parents for over stretching the independence that almost every parent has granted to their children. The deceptive modernity of present immature generation is the basis to get entangled in unwarranted affairs instead of devoting towards the education. It is the adolescent age that does not provide enough maturity to our young buds as to realise the pros and cons of practical life. Lusty life style and deceptive romance is the lust that is being recognised as bindings for the whole life and any hindrance in these activities or minor arguments put these immature brains to end their life. In the present time the parents have in actuality shed their responsibilities as to track the activities of their young buds sent to school, colleges and especially for tuitioning, having a deceptive confidence that their children are mature enough to take right decisions. The providing of the cell phones to these adolescents enable to keep them engaged with continuing conversation even in odd hours adds to the closeness of immature brains as crazy for each other. It has become important to know if your child is getting into anything bad: talking with their friends about unrequited issues. Kids receive some kind of sexual solicitation online at some point as they are frequent user of social media. But at the same time it is admitted fact that, no matter how intently you watch their online activities; they will find ways around it. Unless you want to imprison your child in a room with absolutely no connection to the outside world, they’re going to communicate with other people without your knowledge. The disintegrated joint family culture has also added to the miseries. Here it becomes necessary for parents to be in touch with the schools, colleges and tuition centers to monitor their presence in the classes and also to have a counseling session at least twice in a week with your children to understand the behavior of your children, failing which we are the first to spoil our children.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Udhampur.