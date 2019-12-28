Councilor starts development work

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: The work of the lane to be built at a cost of 1.5 lakh was started in Ward No 1 under the Municipal Committee at Samba here today. The Ward councilor Seema Amba and Municipal Committee Chairman Pawan Kohli and former councilor Naresh Amba were also present on the occasion and started the work of lane with the estimate cost of 1.5 lakh.
