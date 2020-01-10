Councilor starts development work

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress leader and Councilor of Ward No 28, Gourav Chopra started development work here on Thursday, which will be completed at an estimated costs of Rs 2.50 lakh. Apart from this, Chopra also started repairing work of drains in the ward with an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh.

While addressing gathering, he said that these were long standing demands of people of the area. He assured the people that all their problems related to basic amenities would be addressed at the earliest.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Pankaj, Vishal Sharma, Saroj, Shashank, Ashok, Karmaveer, Amandeep Singh, Sanjay, Surendra, Sanjeev Ghai and Sham Lal Dhawan.