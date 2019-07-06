Councillors of LAHDC Leh slam sexual assault on a minor

STATE TIMES NEWS

Leh: Several Councillors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development (LAHDC) Leh on Friday condemned the alleged sexual assault by former President, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Tsewang Thinles on a minor girl student in Leh.

Addressing a press conference here, seven Councillors said, “We, as elected representatives, would like to express our sympathy with the brave minor who has come out to file an FIR,”.

They added that despite filing of the FIR, the accused Tsewang Thinles is still absconding and demanded for his immediate arrest and to pursue the case on the fast track basis.

All Ladakh Students Association on Thursday organized a protest rally from Leh Gate to Leh Bazaar which was participated by social and political leaders including CEC, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P. Wangyal, Councillors of LAHDC Leh and Congress President Tsering Namgyal among others.

Earlier, Ladakh Student Welfare Society Delhi, LEAF and Ladakh Students Association Chandigarh also condemned alleged sexual assault case that surfaced in Leh few days ago and shocked the entire Ladakh. Students termed elevation of the Vice President to the post of President LBA as unconstitutional and demanded that all present LBA executives should be reshuffled for restoring dying trust of esteemed institution. “We are afraid that if reshuffle is not done at the earliest, there are chances that some manipulations can be made in the case,” they alleged, seeking speedy investigation in the matter.

Meanwhile, President LBA P.T. Kunzang informed that LBA has called a meeting of the General Council of the organization on 10th to discuss the issue and also to seek the formal approval of the General Council on the decision of the Central Working Committee which met on 3rd July and elevated senior vice president P.T. Kunzang as LBA President by expelling Tsewang Thinles from the post in the wake of the FIR registered against him against alleged sexual assault.