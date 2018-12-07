Councillor Slathia for placing name plates outside houses

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Vikram Singh Slathia, Councillor from Ward No.6 launched a drive to place name and address plates outside house of every member in the ward on Friday .

Slathia while issuing a press note said that it was his commitment to provide name plate with name address outside the respective house of member, during municipal elections. Today Councilor Slathia along with members launched drive to mount address and plates outside every house. Slathia said drive shall continue till all the houses are covered in the ward. He said that main motive to place address and name plate is to give proper respect and identity to every resident in the ward so that people may not feel uneasy to find the house or address. Besides this will give new and good look to the house and overall ward also. Pardeep Singh, Ram Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Sudhanshu, Rakesh Kumar, Sudesh Kumar, Ram Paul, Sanjeev Sharma, Gulshan Kesar, Radhey Sham, Ravi Maguria, Bushan Kumar, Rajinder Bhagat, Shantanu and Sham Lal were also present.